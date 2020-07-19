All apartments in Lakewood
5844 West Atlantic Place
5844 West Atlantic Place

5844 West Atlantic Place · No Longer Available
Location

5844 West Atlantic Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Thraemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom end unit townhome in Sunpointe will welcome you with 1,413 square feet of living space!

You are sure to love the tons of natural light throughout! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include brand new Cabernet acacia wood floors throughout, new carpet, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a huge unfinished storage area. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio that is adjacent the covenant pool and tennis court. Within walking distance is a lovely park with walking paths. Nearby are biking/walking trails, the many shopping/dining options of Belmar and Southwest Plaza, Vasa Fitness, King Soopers, Wells Fargo, OReilly Auto Parts, and so much more. With minimal traffic, just a short 15 minute drive to the mountains or to Downtown Denver!

Nearby schools include Alameda International High School and Colorado Christian University.

Dogs 30 pounds or less are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, and yard care including snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5844 West Atlantic Place have any available units?
5844 West Atlantic Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5844 West Atlantic Place have?
Some of 5844 West Atlantic Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5844 West Atlantic Place currently offering any rent specials?
5844 West Atlantic Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5844 West Atlantic Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5844 West Atlantic Place is pet friendly.
Does 5844 West Atlantic Place offer parking?
Yes, 5844 West Atlantic Place offers parking.
Does 5844 West Atlantic Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5844 West Atlantic Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5844 West Atlantic Place have a pool?
Yes, 5844 West Atlantic Place has a pool.
Does 5844 West Atlantic Place have accessible units?
No, 5844 West Atlantic Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5844 West Atlantic Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5844 West Atlantic Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5844 West Atlantic Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5844 West Atlantic Place has units with air conditioning.
