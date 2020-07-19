5844 West Atlantic Place

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom end unit townhome in Sunpointe will welcome you with 1,413 square feet of living space!



You are sure to love the tons of natural light throughout! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include brand new Cabernet acacia wood floors throughout, new carpet, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a huge unfinished storage area. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio that is adjacent the covenant pool and tennis court. Within walking distance is a lovely park with walking paths. Nearby are biking/walking trails, the many shopping/dining options of Belmar and Southwest Plaza, Vasa Fitness, King Soopers, Wells Fargo, OReilly Auto Parts, and so much more. With minimal traffic, just a short 15 minute drive to the mountains or to Downtown Denver!



Nearby schools include Alameda International High School and Colorado Christian University.



Dogs 30 pounds or less are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, and yard care including snow removal.



