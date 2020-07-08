5755 W Atlantic Pl

Amenities

Available 06/01/20 Comfortable Condo in Lakewood - Property Id: 266767



Available June 1st! 2 bed, 2 bath condo. Located in Sun Pointe community In Lakewood, Off Jewell and Atlantic Place. Only 3 Miles from Belmar!



Condo Details,

-Ground floor unit

-Appliances included, refrigerator, oven/stove(electric), dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit. Rest of unit will be unfurnished.

-Central heat (no a/c)

-Carpet through out bedrooms and living room, bathrooms tiled, kitchen hardwood.

-1 garage spot, 1 assigned off street spot.

-Patio space off both bedrooms with storage closets.

-Community pool and gas fire pit area.

-No Smoking

-No Pets

-First/Last and Deposit($1600)

-Garage, Water, Sewage included

-Tenant pays for gas and electric($40-$50 avg.)

-$1600/Month + Utilities.



Application Minimums

1. Applicants Must earn 3 times monthly rent (may be combined earning of all adult tenants, pay stubs for proof)

2. Must have rental references (Previous landlords)

3. No Evictions Ever

4. Clean background (Background check will be completed)

5. Personal References

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266767

No Pets Allowed



