Lakewood, CO
5755 W Atlantic Pl
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

5755 W Atlantic Pl

5755 West Atlantic Place · No Longer Available
Location

5755 West Atlantic Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Thraemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 06/01/20 Comfortable Condo in Lakewood - Property Id: 266767

Available June 1st! 2 bed, 2 bath condo. Located in Sun Pointe community In Lakewood, Off Jewell and Atlantic Place. Only 3 Miles from Belmar!

Condo Details,
-Ground floor unit
-Appliances included, refrigerator, oven/stove(electric), dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit. Rest of unit will be unfurnished.
-Central heat (no a/c)
-Carpet through out bedrooms and living room, bathrooms tiled, kitchen hardwood.
-1 garage spot, 1 assigned off street spot.
-Patio space off both bedrooms with storage closets.
-Community pool and gas fire pit area.
-No Smoking
-No Pets
-First/Last and Deposit($1600)
-Garage, Water, Sewage included
-Tenant pays for gas and electric($40-$50 avg.)
-$1600/Month + Utilities.

Application Minimums
1. Applicants Must earn 3 times monthly rent (may be combined earning of all adult tenants, pay stubs for proof)
2. Must have rental references (Previous landlords)
3. No Evictions Ever
4. Clean background (Background check will be completed)
5. Personal References
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266767
Property Id 266767

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5724692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5755 W Atlantic Pl have any available units?
5755 W Atlantic Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5755 W Atlantic Pl have?
Some of 5755 W Atlantic Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5755 W Atlantic Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5755 W Atlantic Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5755 W Atlantic Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5755 W Atlantic Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5755 W Atlantic Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5755 W Atlantic Pl offers parking.
Does 5755 W Atlantic Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5755 W Atlantic Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5755 W Atlantic Pl have a pool?
Yes, 5755 W Atlantic Pl has a pool.
Does 5755 W Atlantic Pl have accessible units?
No, 5755 W Atlantic Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5755 W Atlantic Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5755 W Atlantic Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5755 W Atlantic Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5755 W Atlantic Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

