5708 W Asbury Place

* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Available for immediate move-in * 1st floor condo * Sunpointe at Lakewood Estates community * Community swimming pool just steps away * Kitchen and eating area open to living room * Covered patio * Full sized washer & dryer in home * 2 bathrooms; 1 full bathroom and 1 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only) * Central A/C * 1 assigned parking space and 1 car detached garage included * Well equipped kitchen featuring refrigerator, dishwasher, glass cooktop range, over the range microwave & disposal * Master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite private bath * Guest bedroom with 2 large closets Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com