Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:31 PM

5708 W Asbury Place

5708 West Asbury Place · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
Location

5708 West Asbury Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Thraemoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 754 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Available for immediate move-in * 1st floor condo * Sunpointe at Lakewood Estates community * Community swimming pool just steps away * Kitchen and eating area open to living room * Covered patio * Full sized washer & dryer in home * 2 bathrooms; 1 full bathroom and 1 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only) * Central A/C * 1 assigned parking space and 1 car detached garage included * Well equipped kitchen featuring refrigerator, dishwasher, glass cooktop range, over the range microwave & disposal * Master suite with walk-in closet and en-suite private bath * Guest bedroom with 2 large closets Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 W Asbury Place have any available units?
5708 W Asbury Place has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5708 W Asbury Place have?
Some of 5708 W Asbury Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 W Asbury Place currently offering any rent specials?
5708 W Asbury Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 W Asbury Place pet-friendly?
No, 5708 W Asbury Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5708 W Asbury Place offer parking?
Yes, 5708 W Asbury Place does offer parking.
Does 5708 W Asbury Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5708 W Asbury Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 W Asbury Place have a pool?
Yes, 5708 W Asbury Place has a pool.
Does 5708 W Asbury Place have accessible units?
No, 5708 W Asbury Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 W Asbury Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5708 W Asbury Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5708 W Asbury Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5708 W Asbury Place has units with air conditioning.
