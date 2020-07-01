Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
5704 W. Asbury PL #304
5704 W. Asbury PL #304
5704 West Asbury Place
Location
5704 West Asbury Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Thraemoor
Amenities
on-site laundry
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
5704 W. Asbury PL #304 Available 06/01/20 - CHARMING END UNIT WITH STUNNING MOUNTAIN VIEWS! ENJOY THIS OPEN FLOOR PLAN! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, VAULTED CEILINGS, WALK IN LAUNDRY ROOM.
(RLNE5627210)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5704 W. Asbury PL #304 have any available units?
5704 W. Asbury PL #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CO
.
Is 5704 W. Asbury PL #304 currently offering any rent specials?
5704 W. Asbury PL #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 W. Asbury PL #304 pet-friendly?
No, 5704 W. Asbury PL #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakewood
.
Does 5704 W. Asbury PL #304 offer parking?
No, 5704 W. Asbury PL #304 does not offer parking.
Does 5704 W. Asbury PL #304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5704 W. Asbury PL #304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 W. Asbury PL #304 have a pool?
No, 5704 W. Asbury PL #304 does not have a pool.
Does 5704 W. Asbury PL #304 have accessible units?
No, 5704 W. Asbury PL #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 W. Asbury PL #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5704 W. Asbury PL #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5704 W. Asbury PL #304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5704 W. Asbury PL #304 does not have units with air conditioning.
