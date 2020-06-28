5702 West Asbury Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Large, 2nd floor condo with two master suites. Each bedroom has its own balcony and full bathroom! All appliances stay included stackable washer and dryer. New paint, carpet, flooring, blinds and more!! Wood burning fireplace. Window a/c. Plenty of closet space! Great light! One assigned parking space (#317) plus one detached garage (#147 - no opener). Complex does require residents park in the assigned space/garage (visitor spaces are not to be used by residents). Complex is well maintained with outdoor pool one building over!



*No Smokers (Firm)



*Dog(s) may be considered with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st dog and $300 for the 2nd dog. No cats. Dog(s) must be over 1 year in age, breed restrictions apply.

