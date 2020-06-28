All apartments in Lakewood
5702 West Asbury Place
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

5702 West Asbury Place

5702 West Asbury Place · No Longer Available
Location

5702 West Asbury Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Thraemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Large, 2nd floor condo with two master suites. Each bedroom has its own balcony and full bathroom! All appliances stay included stackable washer and dryer. New paint, carpet, flooring, blinds and more!! Wood burning fireplace. Window a/c. Plenty of closet space! Great light! One assigned parking space (#317) plus one detached garage (#147 - no opener). Complex does require residents park in the assigned space/garage (visitor spaces are not to be used by residents). Complex is well maintained with outdoor pool one building over!

*No Smokers (Firm)

*Dog(s) may be considered with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st dog and $300 for the 2nd dog. No cats. Dog(s) must be over 1 year in age, breed restrictions apply.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

