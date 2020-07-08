All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CO
5665 West Ellsworth Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:50 PM

5665 West Ellsworth Avenue

5665 West Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5665 West Ellsworth Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Lakewood will welcome you with 690 square feet of living space!

Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is on street parking.

Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and O'Kane Park. Also nearby are Santiagos Mexican, Walmart, Whole Foods, Bar Louie, Belmar Crossing, Ross Dress for Less, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Rose Stein Elementary School, Creighton Middle School, and Bancroft High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, electric, gas, trash, and yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5665 West Ellsworth Avenue have any available units?
5665 West Ellsworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 5665 West Ellsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5665 West Ellsworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5665 West Ellsworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5665 West Ellsworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5665 West Ellsworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5665 West Ellsworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 5665 West Ellsworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5665 West Ellsworth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5665 West Ellsworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 5665 West Ellsworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5665 West Ellsworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5665 West Ellsworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5665 West Ellsworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5665 West Ellsworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5665 West Ellsworth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5665 West Ellsworth Avenue has units with air conditioning.

