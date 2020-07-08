5665 West Ellsworth Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Lakewood will welcome you with 690 square feet of living space!



Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is on street parking.



Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and O'Kane Park. Also nearby are Santiagos Mexican, Walmart, Whole Foods, Bar Louie, Belmar Crossing, Ross Dress for Less, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Rose Stein Elementary School, Creighton Middle School, and Bancroft High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, electric, gas, trash, and yard care.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Contact us to schedule a showing.