Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

5614 W 11th Place

5614 West 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5614 West 11th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bring your suitcases and move into this impeccably maintained 2 bedroom plus office furnished home! Features include, European Kitchen cabinets, gas fireplace, Nest thermostat and top-down-bottom up blackout shades, central A/C, built ins in bedroom closets and extra storage in the attached private two car garage! Rent includes a one time per month cleaning and all utilities except cable.

West Line Village is a new vibrant community in Lakewood. Amazing location just 5 minutes from the light rail station and 5 minutes by car to Sloan's Lake, West Colfax and 10 minutes to Downtown Denver, Highlands and Belmar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 W 11th Place have any available units?
5614 W 11th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5614 W 11th Place have?
Some of 5614 W 11th Place's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 W 11th Place currently offering any rent specials?
5614 W 11th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 W 11th Place pet-friendly?
No, 5614 W 11th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5614 W 11th Place offer parking?
Yes, 5614 W 11th Place offers parking.
Does 5614 W 11th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5614 W 11th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 W 11th Place have a pool?
No, 5614 W 11th Place does not have a pool.
Does 5614 W 11th Place have accessible units?
No, 5614 W 11th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 W 11th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5614 W 11th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5614 W 11th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5614 W 11th Place has units with air conditioning.

