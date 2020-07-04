5614 W 11th Place

Amenities

garage air conditioning fireplace extra storage furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace furnished Property Amenities parking garage

Bring your suitcases and move into this impeccably maintained 2 bedroom plus office furnished home! Features include, European Kitchen cabinets, gas fireplace, Nest thermostat and top-down-bottom up blackout shades, central A/C, built ins in bedroom closets and extra storage in the attached private two car garage! Rent includes a one time per month cleaning and all utilities except cable.



West Line Village is a new vibrant community in Lakewood. Amazing location just 5 minutes from the light rail station and 5 minutes by car to Sloan's Lake, West Colfax and 10 minutes to Downtown Denver, Highlands and Belmar.