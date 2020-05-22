All apartments in Lakewood
5556 West 10th Place - 1

5556 West 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5556 West 10th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2019 Construction Townhouse with Gorgeous Finishes in Lakewood!!!

AVAILABILITY DATE: November 15, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Modern finishes throughout
* Quartz countertops
* High-end stainless appliances including range oven
* Private balcony off living room
* Open concept floorplan
* 3 bed/ 4 bath
* Ground level bedroom with en suite bath
* One car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, street parking as available
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: $95 per month for water and trash, all others seperate
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $75-$100

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 8-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5556 West 10th Place - 1 have any available units?
5556 West 10th Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5556 West 10th Place - 1 have?
Some of 5556 West 10th Place - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5556 West 10th Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5556 West 10th Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5556 West 10th Place - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5556 West 10th Place - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5556 West 10th Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5556 West 10th Place - 1 offers parking.
Does 5556 West 10th Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5556 West 10th Place - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5556 West 10th Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 5556 West 10th Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5556 West 10th Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5556 West 10th Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5556 West 10th Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5556 West 10th Place - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5556 West 10th Place - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5556 West 10th Place - 1 has units with air conditioning.

