5556 West 10th Place - 1

Amenities
2019 Construction Townhouse with Gorgeous Finishes in Lakewood!!!
AVAILABILITY DATE: November 15, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Modern finishes throughout
* Quartz countertops
* High-end stainless appliances including range oven
* Private balcony off living room
* Open concept floorplan
* 3 bed/ 4 bath
* Ground level bedroom with en suite bath
* One car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage, street parking as available
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: $95 per month for water and trash, all others seperate
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $75-$100
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 8-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*