5426 West 17th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Sloans Lake!! Recent Remodel. Near Highland and Berkeley. New Stainless Appliances, Slab Granite Kitchen, Newer Windows, Hot Water Heat and Evaporative Cooler, 2 Full Bathrooms ( One Bedroom is Loft with Bath), Full Size Washer/Dryer, Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceilings, Loft Bedroom, Deck, Finished 3 Levels, Attached Garage. End Unit In a Terrific Community. 1 Block from Sloans Lake, 6 Blocks to Light rail. Walk to Restaurants, Grocery, Shops and Historic Edgewater. Minutes to Downtown Denver or Golden. Very Nice Town Home!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.