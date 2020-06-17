All apartments in Lakewood
5426 West 17th Avenue
Last updated July 6 2019 at 7:24 PM

5426 West 17th Avenue

5426 West 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5426 West 17th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Sloans Lake!! Recent Remodel. Near Highland and Berkeley. New Stainless Appliances, Slab Granite Kitchen, Newer Windows, Hot Water Heat and Evaporative Cooler, 2 Full Bathrooms ( One Bedroom is Loft with Bath), Full Size Washer/Dryer, Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceilings, Loft Bedroom, Deck, Finished 3 Levels, Attached Garage. End Unit In a Terrific Community. 1 Block from Sloans Lake, 6 Blocks to Light rail. Walk to Restaurants, Grocery, Shops and Historic Edgewater. Minutes to Downtown Denver or Golden. Very Nice Town Home!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5426 West 17th Avenue have any available units?
5426 West 17th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5426 West 17th Avenue have?
Some of 5426 West 17th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5426 West 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5426 West 17th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 West 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5426 West 17th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5426 West 17th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5426 West 17th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5426 West 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5426 West 17th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 West 17th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5426 West 17th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5426 West 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5426 West 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5426 West 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5426 West 17th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5426 West 17th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5426 West 17th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
