5310 W 17th Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Available soon in the super desirable Sloan's Lake Neighborhood. Located just blocks from the lake making it walkable to the new Sloan's redevelopment with, Alamo Draft House, Sloan's Tap and Burger, Starbucks, and much more. You are also close to Highland Square where you can enjoy Sushi Hai, Matador, Sweet Cow, and all the other bars, shops, and great restaurants. This condo features a loft with 1 bedroom, and 1 bathroom. It also has a washer and drier, dining/living area, a fenced in back patio, and a 1 car garage. For more information or to schedule a showing call Pamela Brinkerhof 720-789-8981 or email at pamela@woodruffpm.com