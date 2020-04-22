All apartments in Lakewood
5310 W 17th Ave.
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:43 AM

5310 W 17th Ave

5310 West 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5310 West 17th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available soon in the super desirable Sloan's Lake Neighborhood. Located just blocks from the lake making it walkable to the new Sloan's redevelopment with, Alamo Draft House, Sloan's Tap and Burger, Starbucks, and much more. You are also close to Highland Square where you can enjoy Sushi Hai, Matador, Sweet Cow, and all the other bars, shops, and great restaurants. This condo features a loft with 1 bedroom, and 1 bathroom. It also has a washer and drier, dining/living area, a fenced in back patio, and a 1 car garage. For more information or to schedule a showing call Pamela Brinkerhof 720-789-8981 or email at pamela@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5310 W 17th Ave have any available units?
5310 W 17th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 5310 W 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5310 W 17th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 W 17th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5310 W 17th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5310 W 17th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5310 W 17th Ave offers parking.
Does 5310 W 17th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 W 17th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 W 17th Ave have a pool?
No, 5310 W 17th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5310 W 17th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5310 W 17th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 W 17th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 W 17th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5310 W 17th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5310 W 17th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

