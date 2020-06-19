All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5202 W 9th Ave

5202 West 9th Avenue · (513) 502-7085
Location

5202 West 9th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5202 W 9th Ave · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath House With Garage and Fenced In Yard! 1 Block from Sheridan Light Rail Station. This Won't Last Long!!! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Alex 303-521-0187
alex.johnson@realatlas.com

Great location just off Sheridan, you'll be minutes from downtown Denver and have quick access to the mountains for those long awaited camping and ski trips!

Located at 5202 W 9th Ave.,Lakewood, CO 80214 in the Two Creeks neighborhood.

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath house has everything you'll need. Whether you want to store all your gear in the garage or turn it into a work shop, this home offers those options.

Be directly next to the Surfside Splash Park to stay cool in the summer. Close to RMCAD, Auraria, Metro Denver, Red Rocks,. Lakewood Dry Gulch Park is only 1 block away, which provides bike trails all the way into downtown Denver. Only a five minute drive to all the retail, restaurants, breweries, and of course Sloan's Lake .

Unit Amenities:
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bath
- Vaulted ceilings in part of the house
- Large Kitchen
- Wood burning Stove
- Sun-room
- Massive Garage
- Washer and Dryer
- Swamp Cooler
- Fenced in yard

Rent: $2095
Deposit: $2095 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Alex - 303-521-0187
alex.johnson@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE4889921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 W 9th Ave have any available units?
5202 W 9th Ave has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5202 W 9th Ave have?
Some of 5202 W 9th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 W 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5202 W 9th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 W 9th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5202 W 9th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5202 W 9th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5202 W 9th Ave does offer parking.
Does 5202 W 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5202 W 9th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 W 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 5202 W 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5202 W 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5202 W 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 W 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5202 W 9th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5202 W 9th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5202 W 9th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
