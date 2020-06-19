Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath House With Garage and Fenced In Yard! 1 Block from Sheridan Light Rail Station. This Won't Last Long!!! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Alex 303-521-0187

alex.johnson@realatlas.com



Great location just off Sheridan, you'll be minutes from downtown Denver and have quick access to the mountains for those long awaited camping and ski trips!



Located at 5202 W 9th Ave.,Lakewood, CO 80214 in the Two Creeks neighborhood.



Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath house has everything you'll need. Whether you want to store all your gear in the garage or turn it into a work shop, this home offers those options.



Be directly next to the Surfside Splash Park to stay cool in the summer. Close to RMCAD, Auraria, Metro Denver, Red Rocks,. Lakewood Dry Gulch Park is only 1 block away, which provides bike trails all the way into downtown Denver. Only a five minute drive to all the retail, restaurants, breweries, and of course Sloan's Lake .



Unit Amenities:

- 3 Bedrooms

- 2 Bath

- Vaulted ceilings in part of the house

- Large Kitchen

- Wood burning Stove

- Sun-room

- Massive Garage

- Washer and Dryer

- Swamp Cooler

- Fenced in yard



Rent: $2095

Deposit: $2095 for well qualified applicants.

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy:

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Alex - 303-521-0187

alex.johnson@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

@REALTOR



(RLNE4889921)