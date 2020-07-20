Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

516 S Youngfield Ct, Lakewood - This lovely Green Mountain townhome is just right! It's painted in warm-neutral colors, with many updates including updated light fixtures and more! It is light and bright, and perfect for your lifestyle.



You won't find a larger or nicer townhome than this one. This home is 2,330 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, and a 2 car garage. You'll love the neighborhood amenities, too. It offers a pool, playground, clubhouse, and gym. There is also plenty of green-space to enjoy.



