Amenities
516 S Youngfield Ct, Lakewood - This lovely Green Mountain townhome is just right! It's painted in warm-neutral colors, with many updates including updated light fixtures and more! It is light and bright, and perfect for your lifestyle.
You won't find a larger or nicer townhome than this one. This home is 2,330 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, and a 2 car garage. You'll love the neighborhood amenities, too. It offers a pool, playground, clubhouse, and gym. There is also plenty of green-space to enjoy.
Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs .
(RLNE5359144)