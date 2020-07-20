All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

516 S Youngfield Ct

516 South Youngfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

516 South Youngfield Court, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
516 S Youngfield Ct, Lakewood - This lovely Green Mountain townhome is just right! It's painted in warm-neutral colors, with many updates including updated light fixtures and more! It is light and bright, and perfect for your lifestyle.

You won't find a larger or nicer townhome than this one. This home is 2,330 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, and a 2 car garage. You'll love the neighborhood amenities, too. It offers a pool, playground, clubhouse, and gym. There is also plenty of green-space to enjoy.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs .

(RLNE5359144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 S Youngfield Ct have any available units?
516 S Youngfield Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 516 S Youngfield Ct have?
Some of 516 S Youngfield Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 S Youngfield Ct currently offering any rent specials?
516 S Youngfield Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 S Youngfield Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 S Youngfield Ct is pet friendly.
Does 516 S Youngfield Ct offer parking?
Yes, 516 S Youngfield Ct offers parking.
Does 516 S Youngfield Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 S Youngfield Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 S Youngfield Ct have a pool?
Yes, 516 S Youngfield Ct has a pool.
Does 516 S Youngfield Ct have accessible units?
No, 516 S Youngfield Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 516 S Youngfield Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 S Youngfield Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 S Youngfield Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 S Youngfield Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
