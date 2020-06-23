472 S Reed Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Live Closer to the Mountains in this Spacious 3BD, 3.5BA Belmar Townhome with 2-Car Garage - THE BASICS



RENT: $2,380

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3.5 (three full, one half)

PARKING: 2-car garage with additional street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable

*There is a flat $40 water/sewer fee per month

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE3477939)