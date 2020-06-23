All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

472 S Reed Ct

472 South Reed Court · No Longer Available
Location

472 South Reed Court, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Live Closer to the Mountains in this Spacious 3BD, 3.5BA Belmar Townhome with 2-Car Garage - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,380
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3.5 (three full, one half)
PARKING: 2-car garage with additional street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*There is a flat $40 water/sewer fee per month
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3477939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 S Reed Ct have any available units?
472 S Reed Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 472 S Reed Ct have?
Some of 472 S Reed Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 472 S Reed Ct currently offering any rent specials?
472 S Reed Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 S Reed Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 472 S Reed Ct is pet friendly.
Does 472 S Reed Ct offer parking?
Yes, 472 S Reed Ct offers parking.
Does 472 S Reed Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 472 S Reed Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 S Reed Ct have a pool?
No, 472 S Reed Ct does not have a pool.
Does 472 S Reed Ct have accessible units?
No, 472 S Reed Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 472 S Reed Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 472 S Reed Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 472 S Reed Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 472 S Reed Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
