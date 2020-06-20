All apartments in Lakewood
454 South Wright Street
454 South Wright Street

454 South Wright Street · (833) 322-6756
Location

454 South Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,083

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
internet access
Set against the dramatic landscape of the Rockies, Mountain Vista is a wonderful place to breathe in the fresh mountain air and plan your next adventure.

Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Lakewood, Colorado, are located on a lovely landscaped property featuring mature trees, a sparkling swimming pool, and an onsite dog park. Residents enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, and public transportation.

Unwind in your newly renovated apartment home featuring high-speed Internet access and air conditioning, then grab your hiking boots and hit one of the nearby trails for outstanding views and peaceful surroundings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 South Wright Street have any available units?
454 South Wright Street has a unit available for $1,083 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 454 South Wright Street have?
Some of 454 South Wright Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 South Wright Street currently offering any rent specials?
454 South Wright Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 South Wright Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 454 South Wright Street is pet friendly.
Does 454 South Wright Street offer parking?
No, 454 South Wright Street does not offer parking.
Does 454 South Wright Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 South Wright Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 South Wright Street have a pool?
Yes, 454 South Wright Street has a pool.
Does 454 South Wright Street have accessible units?
No, 454 South Wright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 454 South Wright Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 454 South Wright Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 454 South Wright Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 454 South Wright Street has units with air conditioning.
