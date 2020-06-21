447 Wright Street ·

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Lakewood will welcome you with 936 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and lots of natural light. Parking for this property are 2 reserved parking spots.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Union Ridge and Wright Park. Also nearby are Red Rocks, Colorado Mills Mall, Denver West Shopping Center, Downtown Denver and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail, 6th Ave, and I-70.



Nearby schools include Foothills Elementary School, Dunstan Middle School, and Long View High School.



Pets may be negotiable.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.