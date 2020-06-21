All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:51 PM

447 Wright Street

447 Wright Street ·
Location

447 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 219 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Lakewood will welcome you with 936 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and lots of natural light. Parking for this property are 2 reserved parking spots.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or community pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Union Ridge and Wright Park. Also nearby are Red Rocks, Colorado Mills Mall, Denver West Shopping Center, Downtown Denver and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail, 6th Ave, and I-70.

Nearby schools include Foothills Elementary School, Dunstan Middle School, and Long View High School.

Pets may be negotiable.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 Wright Street have any available units?
447 Wright Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 447 Wright Street have?
Some of 447 Wright Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 Wright Street currently offering any rent specials?
447 Wright Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Wright Street pet-friendly?
No, 447 Wright Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 447 Wright Street offer parking?
Yes, 447 Wright Street does offer parking.
Does 447 Wright Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 447 Wright Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Wright Street have a pool?
Yes, 447 Wright Street has a pool.
Does 447 Wright Street have accessible units?
No, 447 Wright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Wright Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 Wright Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 Wright Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 447 Wright Street has units with air conditioning.
