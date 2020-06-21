430 South Miller Street ·

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 1,200 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher garbage disposal, and granite counter tops. Other great features of this home include swamp cooler, ceiling fans, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the patio in the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Glennon Dale Park. Also nearby are Ross, Whole Foods, Target, Red Lobster, Belmar Crossing, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Glennon Heights Elementary School, Creighton Middle School, and Lakewood High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



