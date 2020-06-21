All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:33 PM

430 South Miller Street

430 South Miller Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

430 South Miller Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Glennon Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Lakewood will welcome you with 1,200 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher garbage disposal, and granite counter tops. Other great features of this home include swamp cooler, ceiling fans, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the patio in the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Glennon Dale Park. Also nearby are Ross, Whole Foods, Target, Red Lobster, Belmar Crossing, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Glennon Heights Elementary School, Creighton Middle School, and Lakewood High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 South Miller Street have any available units?
430 South Miller Street has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 430 South Miller Street have?
Some of 430 South Miller Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 South Miller Street currently offering any rent specials?
430 South Miller Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 South Miller Street pet-friendly?
No, 430 South Miller Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 430 South Miller Street offer parking?
Yes, 430 South Miller Street does offer parking.
Does 430 South Miller Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 South Miller Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 South Miller Street have a pool?
No, 430 South Miller Street does not have a pool.
Does 430 South Miller Street have accessible units?
No, 430 South Miller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 430 South Miller Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 South Miller Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 430 South Miller Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 South Miller Street does not have units with air conditioning.
