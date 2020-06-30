All apartments in Lakewood
429 Wright St Apt 210

429 Wright Street · No Longer Available
Location

429 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Newly Updated Condo 812 sq feet 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Washer/Dryer Reserved Parking Quiet Deck New Kitchen Wood Burning Fireplace 1 Year Lease No Pets No Smoking No Evictions No Criminal No Section 8 HALF A MILE TO LIGHT RAIL! MINUTES FROM RED ROCK COMMUNITY COLLEGE Remodeled*new appliances*new granite counter tops*new lighting*new kitchen sink, garbage disposal and faucet*new bathroom vanity, sink, faucet and toilet*tile floor and shower*fireplace in living room*outside deck*laundry closet with full size washer and dryer*large master bedroom and bathroom*community pool with club room *Walk to many restaurants and shops on Union* C-470, I-70, 6th ave and Golden* No Pets Allowed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5189755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Wright St Apt 210 have any available units?
429 Wright St Apt 210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 429 Wright St Apt 210 have?
Some of 429 Wright St Apt 210's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Wright St Apt 210 currently offering any rent specials?
429 Wright St Apt 210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Wright St Apt 210 pet-friendly?
No, 429 Wright St Apt 210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 429 Wright St Apt 210 offer parking?
Yes, 429 Wright St Apt 210 offers parking.
Does 429 Wright St Apt 210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 Wright St Apt 210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Wright St Apt 210 have a pool?
Yes, 429 Wright St Apt 210 has a pool.
Does 429 Wright St Apt 210 have accessible units?
No, 429 Wright St Apt 210 does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Wright St Apt 210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Wright St Apt 210 has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Wright St Apt 210 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 429 Wright St Apt 210 has units with air conditioning.

