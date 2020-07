Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Available NOW.

Rent - $1,625

Deposit - $1,625

12-15 month lease



Large 2-story townhome in Lakewood minutes to Belmar! 3 bedrooms upstairs. 1.5 baths (Full upper bath plus main floor half bath). Open kitchen with all appliances! Full size washer and dryer on the main floor. Large family room and dining room. Updates throughout! Central Air Conditioning! Fenced in patio with storage! 2-car carport PLUS street parking.



**No pets nor smokers.

Contact us to schedule a showing.