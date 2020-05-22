412 Wright St 104

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool hot tub media room tennis court

Great Townhosue in Great Area - Property Id: 202038



New carpet* New paint* Stone front wood burning fireplace in great room*Open plan*Fantastic location! Welcome to your perfect new home right at the base of the foothills of Lakewood Colorado! This home is right in the middle of everything, just minutes to everything Lakewood has to offer. Tons of excellent restaurants, public transportation, Red Rocks amphitheater, Colorado Mills mall, St. Anthony hospital. The home features 2 beds, large with double sink bathroom on upper level, kitchen, great room and half bath on main level, full basement for additional living space with washer and dryer hookups in laundry area. Laminate wood floors on the main level, a small private fenced backyard with storage closet. Central AC. Community with two pools, hot tub, tennis court. Quiet location in subdivision includes 1 reserved car space. Great price for this place. More pictures coming soon.

Small older pets with additional security deposit and additional rent will be considered.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202038

