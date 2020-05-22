All apartments in Lakewood
Location

412 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Great Townhosue in Great Area - Property Id: 202038

New carpet* New paint* Stone front wood burning fireplace in great room*Open plan*Fantastic location! Welcome to your perfect new home right at the base of the foothills of Lakewood Colorado! This home is right in the middle of everything, just minutes to everything Lakewood has to offer. Tons of excellent restaurants, public transportation, Red Rocks amphitheater, Colorado Mills mall, St. Anthony hospital. The home features 2 beds, large with double sink bathroom on upper level, kitchen, great room and half bath on main level, full basement for additional living space with washer and dryer hookups in laundry area. Laminate wood floors on the main level, a small private fenced backyard with storage closet. Central AC. Community with two pools, hot tub, tennis court. Quiet location in subdivision includes 1 reserved car space. Great price for this place. More pictures coming soon.
Small older pets with additional security deposit and additional rent will be considered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202038
Property Id 202038

(RLNE5457588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Wright St 104 have any available units?
412 Wright St 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 412 Wright St 104 have?
Some of 412 Wright St 104's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Wright St 104 currently offering any rent specials?
412 Wright St 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Wright St 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Wright St 104 is pet friendly.
Does 412 Wright St 104 offer parking?
No, 412 Wright St 104 does not offer parking.
Does 412 Wright St 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Wright St 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Wright St 104 have a pool?
Yes, 412 Wright St 104 has a pool.
Does 412 Wright St 104 have accessible units?
No, 412 Wright St 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Wright St 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Wright St 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Wright St 104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 412 Wright St 104 has units with air conditioning.

