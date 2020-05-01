402 South Carr Street - 1

Amenities
Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Carport available for RENT in the Belmar area.
Available: Now
Rent: 1599
Pets: Negotiable
Included:
- Water
- Trash
- Snow Removal and Lawn Care
- Pool
Features:
- 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath
- 2 Car Carport
- End Unit
- Washer & Dryer
- Open Kitchen
- TileAccents
- Wood Flooring throughout
- Shutter Windows
- Large Storage closet on patio
- Fresh modern paint
MUST SEE, super cute 2 bedroom townhome available for immediate move in date. Everything included except Internet and Energy. Fresh modern paint in the works and new photos coming soon.
Easy Access to: Downtown Belmar, Federal Center Building, Jefferson County Government Building, Downtown Denver, Parks, access to mountains, Wadsworth Blvd., HWY 6, I-25.
If looking to move ASAP or by 12/15, please call to set up showing or APPLY HERE. Applications processed in the order received. This charming townhome will not be available for long.
APPLICATION LINK:
https://realtyspots.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Realty Spots Group, 303-718-3191