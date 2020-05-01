All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

402 South Carr Street - 1

402 S Carr St · No Longer Available
Location

402 S Carr St, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Carport available for RENT in the Belmar area.

Available: Now
Rent: 1599
Pets: Negotiable

Included:
- Water
- Trash
- Snow Removal and Lawn Care
- Pool

Features:
- 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath
- 2 Car Carport
- End Unit
- Washer & Dryer
- Open Kitchen
- TileAccents
- Wood Flooring throughout
- Shutter Windows
- Large Storage closet on patio
- Fresh modern paint

MUST SEE, super cute 2 bedroom townhome available for immediate move in date. Everything included except Internet and Energy. Fresh modern paint in the works and new photos coming soon.

Easy Access to: Downtown Belmar, Federal Center Building, Jefferson County Government Building, Downtown Denver, Parks, access to mountains, Wadsworth Blvd., HWY 6, I-25.

If looking to move ASAP or by 12/15, please call to set up showing or APPLY HERE. Applications processed in the order received. This charming townhome will not be available for long.

APPLICATION LINK:
https://realtyspots.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Realty Spots Group, 303-718-3191

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 South Carr Street - 1 have any available units?
402 South Carr Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 402 South Carr Street - 1 have?
Some of 402 South Carr Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 South Carr Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
402 South Carr Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 South Carr Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 402 South Carr Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 402 South Carr Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 402 South Carr Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 402 South Carr Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 South Carr Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 South Carr Street - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 402 South Carr Street - 1 has a pool.
Does 402 South Carr Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 402 South Carr Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 402 South Carr Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 South Carr Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 South Carr Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 South Carr Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

