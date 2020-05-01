402 South Carr Street - 1

Amenities

Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Carport available for RENT in the Belmar area.



Available: Now

Rent: 1599

Pets: Negotiable



Included:

- Water

- Trash

- Snow Removal and Lawn Care

- Pool



Features:

- 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath

- 2 Car Carport

- End Unit

- Washer & Dryer

- Open Kitchen

- TileAccents

- Wood Flooring throughout

- Shutter Windows

- Large Storage closet on patio

- Fresh modern paint



MUST SEE, super cute 2 bedroom townhome available for immediate move in date. Everything included except Internet and Energy. Fresh modern paint in the works and new photos coming soon.



Easy Access to: Downtown Belmar, Federal Center Building, Jefferson County Government Building, Downtown Denver, Parks, access to mountains, Wadsworth Blvd., HWY 6, I-25.



If looking to move ASAP or by 12/15, please call to set up showing or APPLY HERE. Applications processed in the order received. This charming townhome will not be available for long.



APPLICATION LINK:

https://realtyspots.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Realty Spots Group, 303-718-3191