381 South Ames Street #E305 Available 08/14/20 Great Two Bedroom Condo in Lakewood - Available August 14th! - Come check out this great condo located in the Wellington community of Lakewood. This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 945 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes matching appliances, a full pantry, and hardwood floors. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space that is great for entertaining guests. The living area is the highlight of this condo as it features vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, and access to a huge balcony. Outside you can enjoy the sunshine with your furry friend from the main level balcony or the master balcony. Living in this community you will have access to great amenities including shared laundry facilities, a pool, hot tub, and clubhouse. You will love the location of this condo as it sits minutes from Whole Foods, Walmart Supercenter, Home Depot, and countless other shops and restaurants at Belmar Commons. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to both Highway 121 and I-25. This property will not be available for long, so apply today!



Pets: Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven

Additional Features/Amenities: Shared Laundry Facilities, Pool, Hot Tub & Clubhouse

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer & Trash (Tenant pays all other utilities)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 2 Assigned Spots

School District: Jefferson County School District No. R-1

Occupancy: Max of 2 if Unrelated



Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



