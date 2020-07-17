All apartments in Lakewood
381 South Ames Street #E305

381 S Ames St · (303) 768-8255
Location

381 S Ames St, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 381 South Ames Street #E305 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,425

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
381 South Ames Street #E305 Available 08/14/20 Great Two Bedroom Condo in Lakewood - Available August 14th! - Come check out this great condo located in the Wellington community of Lakewood. This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 945 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes matching appliances, a full pantry, and hardwood floors. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space that is great for entertaining guests. The living area is the highlight of this condo as it features vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, and access to a huge balcony. Outside you can enjoy the sunshine with your furry friend from the main level balcony or the master balcony. Living in this community you will have access to great amenities including shared laundry facilities, a pool, hot tub, and clubhouse. You will love the location of this condo as it sits minutes from Whole Foods, Walmart Supercenter, Home Depot, and countless other shops and restaurants at Belmar Commons. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to both Highway 121 and I-25. This property will not be available for long, so apply today!

Pets: Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven
Additional Features/Amenities: Shared Laundry Facilities, Pool, Hot Tub & Clubhouse
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer & Trash (Tenant pays all other utilities)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2 Assigned Spots
School District: Jefferson County School District No. R-1
Occupancy: Max of 2 if Unrelated

Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE4974826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 South Ames Street #E305 have any available units?
381 South Ames Street #E305 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 381 South Ames Street #E305 have?
Some of 381 South Ames Street #E305's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 South Ames Street #E305 currently offering any rent specials?
381 South Ames Street #E305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 South Ames Street #E305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 381 South Ames Street #E305 is pet friendly.
Does 381 South Ames Street #E305 offer parking?
Yes, 381 South Ames Street #E305 offers parking.
Does 381 South Ames Street #E305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 381 South Ames Street #E305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 South Ames Street #E305 have a pool?
Yes, 381 South Ames Street #E305 has a pool.
Does 381 South Ames Street #E305 have accessible units?
No, 381 South Ames Street #E305 does not have accessible units.
Does 381 South Ames Street #E305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 381 South Ames Street #E305 has units with dishwashers.
Does 381 South Ames Street #E305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 381 South Ames Street #E305 does not have units with air conditioning.
