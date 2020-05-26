341 Wright St #9-102

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Spectacular Location 2 bed/2 full bath Condo in the Snowbird Complex! - Spectacular location for this 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo in the Snowbird Complex. Super close to restaurants, School of Mines, Red Rocks, I-70 corridor, two parks within a block and endless trails. Plus the community pool and gazebo covered picnic area are just out the front doors.



Step inside to a nice sized main living space with an abundant kitchen open to a dining room and family room with fireplace. The kitchen has tons of countertop and cabinet space and all appliances are included. Convenient laundry room with washer and dryer just off the dining space. The family room is spacious and offers easy access through a sliding glass door to a covered patio. Hard surface flooring throughout the kitchen, dining, and family room.



Towards the back of the unit are the bedrooms. Both bedrooms are adequately sized and the master bedroom has great privacy at the back of the unit featuring a fully tiled bathroom and large walk-in closet. The guest bedroom utilizes the full bathroom in the hallway.



Water, Sewer, and Trash Included

1-Yr Lease Preferred

Non-Smoking Residence

Pets Considered

Available Immediately



