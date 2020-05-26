All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 341 Wright St #9-102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
341 Wright St #9-102
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

341 Wright St #9-102

341 Wright St · (303) 327-6583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Union Square
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

341 Wright St, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 341 Wright St #9-102 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Spectacular Location 2 bed/2 full bath Condo in the Snowbird Complex! - Spectacular location for this 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo in the Snowbird Complex. Super close to restaurants, School of Mines, Red Rocks, I-70 corridor, two parks within a block and endless trails. Plus the community pool and gazebo covered picnic area are just out the front doors.

Step inside to a nice sized main living space with an abundant kitchen open to a dining room and family room with fireplace. The kitchen has tons of countertop and cabinet space and all appliances are included. Convenient laundry room with washer and dryer just off the dining space. The family room is spacious and offers easy access through a sliding glass door to a covered patio. Hard surface flooring throughout the kitchen, dining, and family room.

Towards the back of the unit are the bedrooms. Both bedrooms are adequately sized and the master bedroom has great privacy at the back of the unit featuring a fully tiled bathroom and large walk-in closet. The guest bedroom utilizes the full bathroom in the hallway.

Water, Sewer, and Trash Included
1-Yr Lease Preferred
Non-Smoking Residence
Pets Considered
Available Immediately

Call 303-327-6583 to schedule a showing!
Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information!

(RLNE5738451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Wright St #9-102 have any available units?
341 Wright St #9-102 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 341 Wright St #9-102 have?
Some of 341 Wright St #9-102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Wright St #9-102 currently offering any rent specials?
341 Wright St #9-102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Wright St #9-102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 341 Wright St #9-102 is pet friendly.
Does 341 Wright St #9-102 offer parking?
Yes, 341 Wright St #9-102 offers parking.
Does 341 Wright St #9-102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 Wright St #9-102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Wright St #9-102 have a pool?
Yes, 341 Wright St #9-102 has a pool.
Does 341 Wright St #9-102 have accessible units?
No, 341 Wright St #9-102 does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Wright St #9-102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 Wright St #9-102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Wright St #9-102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Wright St #9-102 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 341 Wright St #9-102?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street
Lakewood, CO 80214
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity