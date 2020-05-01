All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

34 South Newland Court

34 South Newland Court · No Longer Available
Location

34 South Newland Court, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Available for showings with a day's notice to the current tenant.
Available for move in on 10/5/2018.
Preference is an 18-month lease.

Fantastic 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex with an attached 2-car garage! All kitchen appliances stay. Full size washer and dryer hook-ups located upstairs. Fenced backyard! Central Air Conditioning! No basement.

* No pets and no smokers.

*Tenants responsible for all utilities.

*Tenants responsible for all yard care to include watering (no sprinkler system).
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 South Newland Court have any available units?
34 South Newland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 34 South Newland Court have?
Some of 34 South Newland Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 South Newland Court currently offering any rent specials?
34 South Newland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 South Newland Court pet-friendly?
No, 34 South Newland Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 34 South Newland Court offer parking?
Yes, 34 South Newland Court offers parking.
Does 34 South Newland Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 South Newland Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 South Newland Court have a pool?
No, 34 South Newland Court does not have a pool.
Does 34 South Newland Court have accessible units?
No, 34 South Newland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 34 South Newland Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 South Newland Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 South Newland Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 34 South Newland Court has units with air conditioning.

