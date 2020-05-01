34 South Newland Court

Amenities

Available for showings with a day's notice to the current tenant.

Available for move in on 10/5/2018.

Preference is an 18-month lease.



Fantastic 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex with an attached 2-car garage! All kitchen appliances stay. Full size washer and dryer hook-ups located upstairs. Fenced backyard! Central Air Conditioning! No basement.



* No pets and no smokers.



*Tenants responsible for all utilities.



*Tenants responsible for all yard care to include watering (no sprinkler system).

