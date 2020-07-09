All apartments in Lakewood
3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201

3318 South Ammons Street · No Longer Available
Location

3318 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Don't miss your chance to lease this beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath second story apartment in Lakewood, CO!

Wide open/functional layout showcases wall-to-wall carpet throughout, vaulted living room ceilings with skylight, updated kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, and extra storage on balcony. Fireplace does not work.

The large Master Suite comes equipped with a huge walk-in closet with built in shelving and a private full master bath!

A full bath is located down main hallway across from second large bedroom with large walk in closet!

Tenant's can enjoy access to the community pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and the HOA maintained green spaces throughout the complex! This property is a MUST SEE!

To register for a property showing please do one of the following:

1. Text your First and Last Name along with the address (3318 S Ammons St #5-201) to 877-428-2568

2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other available listings

3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

Security deposit is equal to monthly rent amount. 1-year lease preferred.

Non-smoking property. Small pets only, Under 20lbs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 have any available units?
3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 have?
Some of 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 currently offering any rent specials?
3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 is pet friendly.
Does 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 offer parking?
Yes, 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 offers parking.
Does 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 have a pool?
Yes, 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 has a pool.
Does 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 have accessible units?
No, 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201 does not have units with air conditioning.
