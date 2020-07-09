3318 S Ammons St Apt 5-201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Don't miss your chance to lease this beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath second story apartment in Lakewood, CO!



Wide open/functional layout showcases wall-to-wall carpet throughout, vaulted living room ceilings with skylight, updated kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, and extra storage on balcony. Fireplace does not work.



The large Master Suite comes equipped with a huge walk-in closet with built in shelving and a private full master bath!



A full bath is located down main hallway across from second large bedroom with large walk in closet!



Tenant's can enjoy access to the community pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and the HOA maintained green spaces throughout the complex! This property is a MUST SEE!



To register for a property showing please do one of the following:



1. Text your First and Last Name along with the address (3318 S Ammons St #5-201) to 877-428-2568



2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other available listings



3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583



Security deposit is equal to monthly rent amount. 1-year lease preferred.



Non-smoking property. Small pets only, Under 20lbs!