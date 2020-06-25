3234 S. Dudley Street

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2 bath bi-level home has a fenced yard and remodeled master bath. It has a newer GE refrigerator and over the range microwave. It also has newer flooring, central air, dishwasher, roof, furnace, electrical panel, windows and blinds. There are washer and dryer hook ups in the basement. Most pets but not all accepted. Please email for details. This home is located near the Bear Creek Greenbelt and is serviced by Bear Creek High, Carmody Middle, and Westgate Elementary schools. Walking distance to Bear Creek Park and many hiking and biking trails. Come see this great home today. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Colorado.