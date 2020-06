Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Master bedroom and second bedroom have walk-in closets, Fireplace and built in shelving in the Family Room, Ceiling fan in kitchen, fenced backyard with sprinkler system and covered patio. Attached garage has automatic door opener. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.