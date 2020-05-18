All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

297 S Hoyt St

297 South Hoyt Street · No Longer Available
Location

297 South Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Creighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lower Unit of an Up/Down Duplex by Lakewood Park - Property Id: 158965

Available for immediate occupancy is this lower unit of an up and down duplex located in West Lakewood by South Kipling and West Alameda close to Lakewood and Addenbrooke Parks, Colorado Christian University, the Federal Center, public transportation, shopping, restaurants and entertainment with easy access to the city, Belmar and I-70. This 3BR/1BA/1150SF duplex is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the back of a quiet complex with a large living area, plenty of natural light, shared fenced backyard, large bedrooms, laundry closet with washer and dryer, window air-conditioners and ample street parking and a great location adjacent to an open field. Tenant pays electric plus $50 per month in addition to the rent for water and gas, trash removal is included. Refundable security deposit is $2700.00.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158965
Property Id 158965

(RLNE5586210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 S Hoyt St have any available units?
297 S Hoyt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 297 S Hoyt St have?
Some of 297 S Hoyt St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 297 S Hoyt St currently offering any rent specials?
297 S Hoyt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 S Hoyt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 297 S Hoyt St is pet friendly.
Does 297 S Hoyt St offer parking?
No, 297 S Hoyt St does not offer parking.
Does 297 S Hoyt St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 297 S Hoyt St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 S Hoyt St have a pool?
No, 297 S Hoyt St does not have a pool.
Does 297 S Hoyt St have accessible units?
No, 297 S Hoyt St does not have accessible units.
Does 297 S Hoyt St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 297 S Hoyt St has units with dishwashers.
Does 297 S Hoyt St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 297 S Hoyt St has units with air conditioning.
