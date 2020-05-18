297 S Hoyt St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lower Unit of an Up/Down Duplex by Lakewood Park - Property Id: 158965



Available for immediate occupancy is this lower unit of an up and down duplex located in West Lakewood by South Kipling and West Alameda close to Lakewood and Addenbrooke Parks, Colorado Christian University, the Federal Center, public transportation, shopping, restaurants and entertainment with easy access to the city, Belmar and I-70. This 3BR/1BA/1150SF duplex is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the back of a quiet complex with a large living area, plenty of natural light, shared fenced backyard, large bedrooms, laundry closet with washer and dryer, window air-conditioners and ample street parking and a great location adjacent to an open field. Tenant pays electric plus $50 per month in addition to the rent for water and gas, trash removal is included. Refundable security deposit is $2700.00.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158965

Property Id 158965



(RLNE5586210)