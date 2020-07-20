All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:36 PM

2619 South Iris Court

2619 South Iris Court · No Longer Available
Location

2619 South Iris Court, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Primrose will welcome you with 3,200 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with spacious granite countertops, wooden cabinets, and a breakfast nook surrounded by windows with natural lighting. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from deck or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Hodgson Park and Bear Creek. Also nearby are Piggin Out BBQ, Moes BBQ, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Morrison Rd and Kipling Pkwy.

Nearby schools include Bear Creek K-8 School, Carmody Middle School, Bear Creek High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 South Iris Court have any available units?
2619 South Iris Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2619 South Iris Court have?
Some of 2619 South Iris Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 South Iris Court currently offering any rent specials?
2619 South Iris Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 South Iris Court pet-friendly?
No, 2619 South Iris Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 2619 South Iris Court offer parking?
Yes, 2619 South Iris Court offers parking.
Does 2619 South Iris Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2619 South Iris Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 South Iris Court have a pool?
No, 2619 South Iris Court does not have a pool.
Does 2619 South Iris Court have accessible units?
No, 2619 South Iris Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 South Iris Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 South Iris Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2619 South Iris Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2619 South Iris Court has units with air conditioning.
