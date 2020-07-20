2619 South Iris Court

Amenities

This stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Primrose will welcome you with 3,200 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with spacious granite countertops, wooden cabinets, and a breakfast nook surrounded by windows with natural lighting. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from deck or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Hodgson Park and Bear Creek. Also nearby are Piggin Out BBQ, Moes BBQ, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Morrison Rd and Kipling Pkwy.



Nearby schools include Bear Creek K-8 School, Carmody Middle School, Bear Creek High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash.



