2570 Carr Ct Available 07/05/19 Newly Remodeled 3BD, 2BA Crown Hill Home with Large Fenced Backyard, Near Parks and Recreation - Beautifully remodeled home offering three well-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, large living/dining room and flex space. Settled on nearly a third of an acre with beautiful Aspen and Pine trees, the backyard is an entertainer's paradise. The home features modern updates like fresh neutral paint, new floors, stainless steel appliances, new LG stacked washer and dryer, and built-ins for ample storage. Enjoy key-less entry with Schlage electronic locks for both the front and back door, and heat the house from the comfort of the couch with the Nest Thermostat.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable

*There is a $40 monthly fee for water and sewer

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



