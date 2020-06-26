All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

2570 Carr Ct

2570 Carr Court · No Longer Available
Location

2570 Carr Court, Lakewood, CO 80215
Morse Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2570 Carr Ct Available 07/05/19 Newly Remodeled 3BD, 2BA Crown Hill Home with Large Fenced Backyard, Near Parks and Recreation - Beautifully remodeled home offering three well-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, large living/dining room and flex space. Settled on nearly a third of an acre with beautiful Aspen and Pine trees, the backyard is an entertainer's paradise. The home features modern updates like fresh neutral paint, new floors, stainless steel appliances, new LG stacked washer and dryer, and built-ins for ample storage. Enjoy key-less entry with Schlage electronic locks for both the front and back door, and heat the house from the comfort of the couch with the Nest Thermostat.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*There is a $40 monthly fee for water and sewer
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4954064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2570 Carr Ct have any available units?
2570 Carr Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2570 Carr Ct have?
Some of 2570 Carr Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2570 Carr Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2570 Carr Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2570 Carr Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2570 Carr Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2570 Carr Ct offer parking?
No, 2570 Carr Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2570 Carr Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2570 Carr Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2570 Carr Ct have a pool?
No, 2570 Carr Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2570 Carr Ct have accessible units?
No, 2570 Carr Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2570 Carr Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2570 Carr Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2570 Carr Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2570 Carr Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
