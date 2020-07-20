2502 S. Yarrow St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfect Ranch! Full Finished Basement! - This beautiful ranch is immaculate, spacious and fresh. Open concept kitchen and family room on the main floor still leaves room for the formal living and dining room. Large master suite with 2 additional bedrooms and bath on the main floor. Laundry hook ups on the main floor and a large covered patio. The basement is newly rehabbed with a bathroom, huge family room and two large nonconforming rooms. Loads of storage inside! Outside you will find an immaculate 2 car garage with a freshly painted floor. The extended driveway with security gate leads to a detached 1 car garage that is perfect for your boat, or any other toys that need protection. Private back yard and attractive front are in the process of new landscaping with new sod and sprinkler system. Dont miss out in this great family home.



Offered at $2800 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Tenant responsible for all utilities, trash, and yard maintenance.



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



Jefferson County School District:

West Gate Elementary

Carmody Middle School

Bear Creek High School



Contact us today for a showing!



Beacon Property Management

303-347-0975

ext 101 - Kerri

ext 102 - Laura

ext 106 - Cameron



(RLNE4872381)