Lakewood, CO
2502 S. Yarrow St
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

2502 S. Yarrow St

2502 South Yarrow Street · No Longer Available
Location

2502 South Yarrow Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Carmody

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfect Ranch! Full Finished Basement! - This beautiful ranch is immaculate, spacious and fresh. Open concept kitchen and family room on the main floor still leaves room for the formal living and dining room. Large master suite with 2 additional bedrooms and bath on the main floor. Laundry hook ups on the main floor and a large covered patio. The basement is newly rehabbed with a bathroom, huge family room and two large nonconforming rooms. Loads of storage inside! Outside you will find an immaculate 2 car garage with a freshly painted floor. The extended driveway with security gate leads to a detached 1 car garage that is perfect for your boat, or any other toys that need protection. Private back yard and attractive front are in the process of new landscaping with new sod and sprinkler system. Dont miss out in this great family home.

Offered at $2800 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Tenant responsible for all utilities, trash, and yard maintenance.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Jefferson County School District:
West Gate Elementary
Carmody Middle School
Bear Creek High School

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Laura
ext 106 - Cameron

(RLNE4872381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 S. Yarrow St have any available units?
2502 S. Yarrow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 2502 S. Yarrow St have?
Some of 2502 S. Yarrow St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 S. Yarrow St currently offering any rent specials?
2502 S. Yarrow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 S. Yarrow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 S. Yarrow St is pet friendly.
Does 2502 S. Yarrow St offer parking?
Yes, 2502 S. Yarrow St offers parking.
Does 2502 S. Yarrow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 S. Yarrow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 S. Yarrow St have a pool?
No, 2502 S. Yarrow St does not have a pool.
Does 2502 S. Yarrow St have accessible units?
No, 2502 S. Yarrow St does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 S. Yarrow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 S. Yarrow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 S. Yarrow St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2502 S. Yarrow St does not have units with air conditioning.
