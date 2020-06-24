2380 Youngfield Street - 1

Amenities

Offered by Divine Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity. Schedule a showing call or text Kim 303-548-0886. This newly remodeled townhome is a must see. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

*Sq. ft. - 1700



*Year Built - 1971

*Bedrooms 3

*Full baths 2

*A/C Heating Gas Forced Air

*Floors - wood and new carpet

*Laundry - W/D included

*Pets - Up to two (cats/dogs) Subject to owner approval

*Utilities - Tenant pays gas, electric, water

*No smoking

*No Section 8 assistance

*MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Credit Score of +620, combined income must be 2.5x rent, clean rental history free of any evictions, subject to full background check

*$2,000.00/mo. with a 12-month lease minimum, $2,000.00 security deposit, *Renter's insurance required.

*Pets subject to owner approval. No vicious breeds. Maximum two pets monthly rent is $25.00 per approved pet. $250.00 non refundable pet fee. *$35.00 application fee.

*All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Please call or text Kim to schedule a showing 303-548-0886.