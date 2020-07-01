All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 2170 Reed Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
2170 Reed Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:24 PM

2170 Reed Drive

2170 Reed Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Edgewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2170 Reed Drive, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0b370207f ---- Cozy 3 bedroom with backyard! Open concept main floor with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Massive unfinished basement makes for lots of storage. Close to Sloan\'s Lake, restaurants, shopping and more! Easy access to the up and coming shopping center at 38th and Wads! Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Fenced Backyard Shared Driveway Single Family House Stove Townhome Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookup

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 Reed Drive have any available units?
2170 Reed Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 2170 Reed Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2170 Reed Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 Reed Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2170 Reed Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2170 Reed Drive offer parking?
No, 2170 Reed Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2170 Reed Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2170 Reed Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 Reed Drive have a pool?
No, 2170 Reed Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2170 Reed Drive have accessible units?
No, 2170 Reed Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 Reed Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2170 Reed Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2170 Reed Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2170 Reed Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College