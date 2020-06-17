All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
210 S. Ingalls Street # 7
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

210 S. Ingalls Street # 7

210 S Ingalls St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

210 S Ingalls St, Lakewood, CO 80226
North Alameda

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Close to Belmar! Clean two bedroom condo with washer/dryer hookups and fireplace - 210 South Ingalls Street # 7 is a two bedroom condominium near the Belmar. The unit features: living room with skylight, wood burning fireplace, wall mounted a/c unit, washer/dryer hook ups, dining area, two bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. All new flooring, window coverings and freshly painted.

The rent is $1295.00 per month, $1295.00 deposit (WAC) and $40.00 application fee per applicant. Qualifications are 3x the amount of the rent, must have good landlord references, no evictions, no pets and no smokers.

Call or text Ruby at 303-257-6726 or email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com. You may also leave a guest card at www.atsmithco.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4058588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 have any available units?
210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 have?
Some of 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 currently offering any rent specials?
210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 pet-friendly?
No, 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 offer parking?
No, 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 does not offer parking.
Does 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 have a pool?
No, 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 does not have a pool.
Does 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 have accessible units?
No, 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 S. Ingalls Street # 7 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue
Lakewood, CO 80214
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street
Lakewood, CO 80214
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College