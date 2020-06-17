210 S. Ingalls Street # 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Close to Belmar! Clean two bedroom condo with washer/dryer hookups and fireplace - 210 South Ingalls Street # 7 is a two bedroom condominium near the Belmar. The unit features: living room with skylight, wood burning fireplace, wall mounted a/c unit, washer/dryer hook ups, dining area, two bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. All new flooring, window coverings and freshly painted.



The rent is $1295.00 per month, $1295.00 deposit (WAC) and $40.00 application fee per applicant. Qualifications are 3x the amount of the rent, must have good landlord references, no evictions, no pets and no smokers.



Call or text Ruby at 303-257-6726 or email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com. You may also leave a guest card at www.atsmithco.com



No Pets Allowed



