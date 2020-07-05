All apartments in Lakewood
1978 South Deframe Way

1978 South Deframe Way · No Longer Available
Location

1978 South Deframe Way, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice ranch style home with finished basement and attached 2-car garage. 2 bedrooms on main level and 3rd bedroom (non-conforming) in the basement. Open kitchen with all appliances. Full size washer/dryer hook-ups in basement. A/C. Wonderful Green Mountain location.

**Pet(s) possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.

**No smokers.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1978 South Deframe Way have any available units?
1978 South Deframe Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1978 South Deframe Way have?
Some of 1978 South Deframe Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1978 South Deframe Way currently offering any rent specials?
1978 South Deframe Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1978 South Deframe Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1978 South Deframe Way is pet friendly.
Does 1978 South Deframe Way offer parking?
Yes, 1978 South Deframe Way offers parking.
Does 1978 South Deframe Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1978 South Deframe Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1978 South Deframe Way have a pool?
No, 1978 South Deframe Way does not have a pool.
Does 1978 South Deframe Way have accessible units?
No, 1978 South Deframe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1978 South Deframe Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1978 South Deframe Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1978 South Deframe Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1978 South Deframe Way has units with air conditioning.

