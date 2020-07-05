1978 South Deframe Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice ranch style home with finished basement and attached 2-car garage. 2 bedrooms on main level and 3rd bedroom (non-conforming) in the basement. Open kitchen with all appliances. Full size washer/dryer hook-ups in basement. A/C. Wonderful Green Mountain location.



**Pet(s) possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.



**No smokers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.