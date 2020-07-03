All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:06 AM

1970 Vance St

1970 Vance Street · No Longer Available
Location

1970 Vance Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5df52b5073 ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Tastefully updated, hardwood floors, built-ins, Giant lot, fenced yard, and attached garage! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED: 10 minute drive to Downtown! Near quaint and sweet Edgewater and Sloans Lake! 72 Walk Score, Walk to Aviation Park, restaurants and shops nearby. Easy access to Wadsworth and Colfax. ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: Lumberg Elementary, Jefferson High. NEAR: Bethlehem Lutheran. NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Pets welcome. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 dogs. All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), water, cable, internet, yard care, and snow removal. Owner to use 3 car garage. Yard to the North of the home and shed behind home not included in the lease. Air Conditioning Central Disposal Dryer Refrigerator (Kitchen) Stove/Range/Oven Tile Floor Washer Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1970 Vance St have any available units?
1970 Vance St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1970 Vance St have?
Some of 1970 Vance St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1970 Vance St currently offering any rent specials?
1970 Vance St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1970 Vance St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1970 Vance St is pet friendly.
Does 1970 Vance St offer parking?
Yes, 1970 Vance St offers parking.
Does 1970 Vance St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1970 Vance St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1970 Vance St have a pool?
No, 1970 Vance St does not have a pool.
Does 1970 Vance St have accessible units?
No, 1970 Vance St does not have accessible units.
Does 1970 Vance St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1970 Vance St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1970 Vance St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1970 Vance St has units with air conditioning.

