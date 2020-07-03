1970 Vance St

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5df52b5073 ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Tastefully updated, hardwood floors, built-ins, Giant lot, fenced yard, and attached garage! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED: 10 minute drive to Downtown! Near quaint and sweet Edgewater and Sloans Lake! 72 Walk Score, Walk to Aviation Park, restaurants and shops nearby. Easy access to Wadsworth and Colfax. ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: Lumberg Elementary, Jefferson High. NEAR: Bethlehem Lutheran. NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Pets welcome. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 dogs. All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), water, cable, internet, yard care, and snow removal. Owner to use 3 car garage. Yard to the North of the home and shed behind home not included in the lease. Air Conditioning Central Disposal Dryer Refrigerator (Kitchen) Stove/Range/Oven Tile Floor Washer Wood Floors