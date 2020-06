Amenities

This Ranch style home with 4 bed/two bathes is set in a great Edgewater location with convenient access to shopping and restaurants. Gorgeous view of Sloan's Lake & Downtown. House has been updated with new roof, new windows, newer carpet, etc. Basement is finished as Mother-in-law quarters with a second kitchen. Lower level bedrooms may be non-conforming but there is ample room in this home. It has over 2000 sq. ft. and has a large yard with a storage shed.