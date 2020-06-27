1885 Independence Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

12 MONTH or 6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE! 1/2 Duplex in private setting with YARD. Absolutely GORGEOUS!!! Country living in the city, quiet neighborhood, tree-lined residential street. Recently renovated with new luxury vinyl tile, new paint, new carpet, new appliances. Park-like yard fenced in for privacy with patio. Large open spacious living & dining rooms. Country kitchen, huge laundry room with full size washer & dryer, big master bedroom with oversized double closet, more... Large 2nd bedroom,newer full bath with linen closet. Includes an oversized 1 car detached garage, about 1.5 car size. Near Morse Park with pool & tennis courts, easy access to Light Rail & RTD, Denver West, Colorado Mills, Federal Center, Belmar Shopping, Downtown, Sloan's Lake, and I-70. Small Dogs Considered. No Smoking. No Marijuana. Tenant pays all utilities.