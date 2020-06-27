All apartments in Lakewood
1885 Independence Street

1885 Independence Street · No Longer Available
Location

1885 Independence Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Morse Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
12 MONTH or 6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE! 1/2 Duplex in private setting with YARD. Absolutely GORGEOUS!!! Country living in the city, quiet neighborhood, tree-lined residential street. Recently renovated with new luxury vinyl tile, new paint, new carpet, new appliances. Park-like yard fenced in for privacy with patio. Large open spacious living & dining rooms. Country kitchen, huge laundry room with full size washer & dryer, big master bedroom with oversized double closet, more... Large 2nd bedroom,newer full bath with linen closet. Includes an oversized 1 car detached garage, about 1.5 car size. Near Morse Park with pool & tennis courts, easy access to Light Rail & RTD, Denver West, Colorado Mills, Federal Center, Belmar Shopping, Downtown, Sloan's Lake, and I-70. Small Dogs Considered. No Smoking. No Marijuana. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1885 Independence Street have any available units?
1885 Independence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1885 Independence Street have?
Some of 1885 Independence Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1885 Independence Street currently offering any rent specials?
1885 Independence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1885 Independence Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1885 Independence Street is pet friendly.
Does 1885 Independence Street offer parking?
Yes, 1885 Independence Street offers parking.
Does 1885 Independence Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1885 Independence Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1885 Independence Street have a pool?
Yes, 1885 Independence Street has a pool.
Does 1885 Independence Street have accessible units?
No, 1885 Independence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1885 Independence Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1885 Independence Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1885 Independence Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1885 Independence Street does not have units with air conditioning.
