1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool internet access media room

The apartments at Lakewood Crossing have been newly renovated, and feature new designer flooring, paint, appliances, carpeted bedrooms, and fixtures. This complex of 54 apartments also offers an outdoor pool, playground, and on-site management. Other community features include basic wireless internet, on-site laundry facilities, and free off-street parking. Lakewood Crossing is located in southeast Lakewood, just 10 minutes from downtown Denver, and convenient to schools, shopping and public transportation. Lakewood is located just west of Denver, only 10 minutes from Downtown Denver. Lakewood features the Belmar shopping district, with 22 city blocks of stores, a movie theater, bowling alley, Whole Foods and wonderful restaurants.