Lakewood, CO
1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd

1852 South Wadsworth Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1852 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2316b730e1 ---- The apartments at Lakewood Crossing have been newly renovated, and feature new designer flooring, paint, appliances, carpeted bedrooms, and fixtures. This complex of 54 apartments also offers an outdoor pool, playground, and on-site management. Other community features include basic wireless internet, on-site laundry facilities, and free off-street parking. Lakewood Crossing is located in southeast Lakewood, just 10 minutes from downtown Denver, and convenient to schools, shopping and public transportation. Lakewood is located just west of Denver, only 10 minutes from Downtown Denver. Lakewood features the Belmar shopping district, with 22 city blocks of stores, a movie theater, bowling alley, Whole Foods and wonderful restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd have any available units?
1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd have?
Some of 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd has a pool.
Does 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1852 S. Wadsworth Blvd has units with air conditioning.
