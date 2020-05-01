1845 South Yank Place

Amenities
House on Green Mountain to share with 1 person - Property Id: 132539
I am looking to rent out 1 room with private bathroom in my 3 bed/2.5 bath with attached 2 car garage- house located in Lakewood. The rest of the house will be a shared living space with 1 responsible professional adult. The room for rent is very good sized, and you would have your own bathroom, washer/dryer included in house and a large yard. 20 minutes to downtown, 10 minutes to Belmar and 10 minutes to Red Rocks. The Bear Creek Greenbelt is 1/4 mile from the house and Green Mountain is 10 blocks away. This would be a perfect spot for someone who enjoys hiking and being close to the mountains.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132539p
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5015367)