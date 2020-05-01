All apartments in Lakewood
1845 South Yank Place

1845 South Yank Place · No Longer Available
Location

1845 South Yank Place, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
House on Green Mountain to share with 1 person - Property Id: 132539

I am looking to rent out 1 room with private bathroom in my 3 bed/2.5 bath with attached 2 car garage- house located in Lakewood. The rest of the house will be a shared living space with 1 responsible professional adult. The room for rent is very good sized, and you would have your own bathroom, washer/dryer included in house and a large yard. 20 minutes to downtown, 10 minutes to Belmar and 10 minutes to Red Rocks. The Bear Creek Greenbelt is 1/4 mile from the house and Green Mountain is 10 blocks away. This would be a perfect spot for someone who enjoys hiking and being close to the mountains.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132539p
Property Id 132539

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5015367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 South Yank Place have any available units?
1845 South Yank Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1845 South Yank Place have?
Some of 1845 South Yank Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 South Yank Place currently offering any rent specials?
1845 South Yank Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 South Yank Place pet-friendly?
No, 1845 South Yank Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1845 South Yank Place offer parking?
Yes, 1845 South Yank Place offers parking.
Does 1845 South Yank Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1845 South Yank Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 South Yank Place have a pool?
No, 1845 South Yank Place does not have a pool.
Does 1845 South Yank Place have accessible units?
No, 1845 South Yank Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 South Yank Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1845 South Yank Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1845 South Yank Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1845 South Yank Place does not have units with air conditioning.
