1845 South Yank Place

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

House on Green Mountain to share with 1 person - Property Id: 132539



I am looking to rent out 1 room with private bathroom in my 3 bed/2.5 bath with attached 2 car garage- house located in Lakewood. The rest of the house will be a shared living space with 1 responsible professional adult. The room for rent is very good sized, and you would have your own bathroom, washer/dryer included in house and a large yard. 20 minutes to downtown, 10 minutes to Belmar and 10 minutes to Red Rocks. The Bear Creek Greenbelt is 1/4 mile from the house and Green Mountain is 10 blocks away. This would be a perfect spot for someone who enjoys hiking and being close to the mountains.

No Pets Allowed



