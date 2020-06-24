Amenities

18 S. Ames Street Available 08/01/19 3+1 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch, 1 Car Garage in Lakewood - This charming, well maintained ranch home in Lakewood offers a great location in the West Denver Metro area in addition to more than 2000 square feet of finished living space. The main level includes the living room with a gas fireplace, kitchen, dinette, 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The finished basement has another bedroom, bath, large recreation room including a bar and additional finished space. Attached one car garage is also included. The beautifully landscaped yard is well maintained and warm weather yard care is provided as part of the lease. Professionally managed by Real Estate Advantage, LLC. Call 303-588-4848 for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3552449)