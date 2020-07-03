179 Eaton Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/410237b07c ---- HIGHLIGHTS: This half duplex feels more like a home. No shared walls and the large fenced yard is bordered by a peaceful creek. Spread out with a nice sized living room, large eat-in kitchen with charming parquet floors and decorative fireplace. 2 bedrooms, each would fit a king sized bed, and 1 full bathroom. ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: Stein Elementary, Alameda International High School NEARBY SCHOOLS: Montessori of Lakewood, Denver, New America School, Denver Street School, St. Bernadette Catholic School NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs welcome. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 pets. All pets must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenant pays for all utilities. Separate Application required for each adult over the age of 18. 1 Car Garage Cul De Sac Washer/Dryer In Unit