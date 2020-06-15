Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1760 Ingalls Street Available 07/01/20 1760 Ingalls St - Lovely updated home just steps from Sloans Lake! This home features 3 beds and 2 updated bathrooms. Updated flooring and paint throughout. Beautiful new kitchen with stainless appliances. Two living spaces and vaulted ceilings. Walking distance to the new Edgewater Public Market which features various restaurants, bars and a brewery. Centrally located with close proximity to King Soopers, Target and some of the best restaurants in town on historic 25th Ave! 10 minutes to downtown, or hop on 6th Ave for easy access to the mountains.



Pet Policy Applies

Tenants pay utilities

Renters Insurance Required



Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Please contact Alex to set up a showing

alex.johnson@realatlas.com

303-521-0187



