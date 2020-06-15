All apartments in Lakewood
Location

1760 Ingalls Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1760 Ingalls Street Available 07/01/20 1760 Ingalls St - Lovely updated home just steps from Sloans Lake! This home features 3 beds and 2 updated bathrooms. Updated flooring and paint throughout. Beautiful new kitchen with stainless appliances. Two living spaces and vaulted ceilings. Walking distance to the new Edgewater Public Market which features various restaurants, bars and a brewery. Centrally located with close proximity to King Soopers, Target and some of the best restaurants in town on historic 25th Ave! 10 minutes to downtown, or hop on 6th Ave for easy access to the mountains.

Pet Policy Applies
Tenants pay utilities
Renters Insurance Required

Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Please contact Alex to set up a showing
alex.johnson@realatlas.com
303-521-0187

(RLNE5849515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Ingalls Street have any available units?
1760 Ingalls Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 1760 Ingalls Street currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Ingalls Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Ingalls Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 Ingalls Street is pet friendly.
Does 1760 Ingalls Street offer parking?
No, 1760 Ingalls Street does not offer parking.
Does 1760 Ingalls Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1760 Ingalls Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Ingalls Street have a pool?
No, 1760 Ingalls Street does not have a pool.
Does 1760 Ingalls Street have accessible units?
No, 1760 Ingalls Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Ingalls Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 Ingalls Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1760 Ingalls Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1760 Ingalls Street does not have units with air conditioning.
