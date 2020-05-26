1735 Upham Street

Amenities
2bed/1 bath garden-level unit available NOW! - Property Id: 277996
Affordable, spacious and tastefully remodeled 2bed/1 bath garden-level unit. Bright, with own separate entrance. 2 assigned parking spots provided FREE! Big enough for you and a roommate or keep it for just yourself and make the 2nd bedroom your home office. Washer and dryer in unit. A/C in unit. Cats/Dogs ok. Huge quarter acre shared backyard. Property privately owned and managed. Available NOW! Will work with you on move-in date.
Location, Location, Location! Safe and Great neighborhood with friendly neighbors.
