1735 Upham Street

2bed/1 bath garden-level unit available NOW! - Property Id: 277996



Affordable, spacious and tastefully remodeled 2bed/1 bath garden-level unit. Bright, with own separate entrance. 2 assigned parking spots provided FREE! Big enough for you and a roommate or keep it for just yourself and make the 2nd bedroom your home office. Washer and dryer in unit. A/C in unit. Cats/Dogs ok. Huge quarter acre shared backyard. Property privately owned and managed. Available NOW! Will work with you on move-in date.



Location, Location, Location! Safe and Great neighborhood with friendly neighbors.



