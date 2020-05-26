All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1735 Upham Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1735 Upham Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1735 Upham Street

1735 Upham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Edgewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1735 Upham Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2bed/1 bath garden-level unit available NOW! - Property Id: 277996

Affordable, spacious and tastefully remodeled 2bed/1 bath garden-level unit. Bright, with own separate entrance. 2 assigned parking spots provided FREE! Big enough for you and a roommate or keep it for just yourself and make the 2nd bedroom your home office. Washer and dryer in unit. A/C in unit. Cats/Dogs ok. Huge quarter acre shared backyard. Property privately owned and managed. Available NOW! Will work with you on move-in date.

Location, Location, Location! Safe and Great neighborhood with friendly neighbors.

FOR DETAILS ABOUT THIS UNIT, THE PROPERTY, OUR TEAM, AND TO TAKE A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR, PLEASE VISIT THE PROPERTY SITE HERE: https://listing.colorfulvirtualtours.com/bt/Upham_Street.html
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277996
Property Id 277996

(RLNE5770317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Upham Street have any available units?
1735 Upham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1735 Upham Street have?
Some of 1735 Upham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Upham Street currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Upham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Upham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 Upham Street is pet friendly.
Does 1735 Upham Street offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Upham Street offers parking.
Does 1735 Upham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 Upham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Upham Street have a pool?
No, 1735 Upham Street does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Upham Street have accessible units?
No, 1735 Upham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Upham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 Upham Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1735 Upham Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1735 Upham Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College