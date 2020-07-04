All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1685 Yukon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1685 Yukon Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:22 PM

1685 Yukon Street

1685 Yukon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Morse Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1685 Yukon Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Morse Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b6f67e071 ---- Lovely 2 Bedroom in Lakewood! Tons of natural light, open floor plan and a massive backyard! Kitchen is updated with matching appliances, lots of storage and a window out to the backyard. Other features include a 1-car garage, washer and dryer, extra storage shed, and large deck that is perfect for enjoying Colorado weather! Private sun room off the front door. Community park nearby features tennis courts. Close to shopping, restaurants and more! Light Rail station is only 1/2 mile away. Water and Sewer included in rent. Cats not allowed. Dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 1 Car Garage Blinds Central A/C Electric Dryer Electric Stove Forced Air Ice Maker Large Yard W/Shed Separate Freezer Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 Yukon Street have any available units?
1685 Yukon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1685 Yukon Street have?
Some of 1685 Yukon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1685 Yukon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1685 Yukon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 Yukon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1685 Yukon Street is pet friendly.
Does 1685 Yukon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1685 Yukon Street offers parking.
Does 1685 Yukon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1685 Yukon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 Yukon Street have a pool?
No, 1685 Yukon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1685 Yukon Street have accessible units?
No, 1685 Yukon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 Yukon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1685 Yukon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1685 Yukon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1685 Yukon Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College