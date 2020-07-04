1685 Yukon Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b6f67e071 ---- Lovely 2 Bedroom in Lakewood! Tons of natural light, open floor plan and a massive backyard! Kitchen is updated with matching appliances, lots of storage and a window out to the backyard. Other features include a 1-car garage, washer and dryer, extra storage shed, and large deck that is perfect for enjoying Colorado weather! Private sun room off the front door. Community park nearby features tennis courts. Close to shopping, restaurants and more! Light Rail station is only 1/2 mile away. Water and Sewer included in rent. Cats not allowed. Dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 1 Car Garage Blinds Central A/C Electric Dryer Electric Stove Forced Air Ice Maker Large Yard W/Shed Separate Freezer Washer