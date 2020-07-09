1682 Ames Ct

Amenities

Available 06/05/20 Sloan's Lake 2BD/2BA Condo with Garage! - Property Id: 282672



Welcome to the next Wash Park! 1,200 SF condo built in 2002, one block from Sloan's Lake, nestled in a GREAT community at 17th & Sheridan! Walk to shopping & park!



* Spacious and bright ranch-style floor plan

* Great room with gas fireplace, ideal for entertaining

* Big windows adorned with wooden blinds

* Master Suite with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet

* 2 Full baths

* Open kitchen with breakfast bar that seats 4

* 36" maple cabinets, pull-out shelves in kitchen, large pantry

* Generous closets

* Maple cabinets in garage for additional storage

* Top-of-the-line washer/dryer, fridge, dishwasher and gas stove

* Huge deck with mountain views

* Prewired for sound system

* 9-Foot ceilings



Right across the street from trendy Edgewater. Only minutes to Downtown, Colorado Mills, the Highlands, and Belmar, with easy access to 6th Ave., I-70 & I-25.

