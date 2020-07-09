1682 Ames Ct

Amenities
Available 06/05/20 Sloan's Lake 2BD/2BA Condo with Garage! - Property Id: 282672
Welcome to the next Wash Park! 1,200 SF condo built in 2002, one block from Sloan's Lake, nestled in a GREAT community at 17th & Sheridan! Walk to shopping & park!
* Spacious and bright ranch-style floor plan
* Great room with gas fireplace, ideal for entertaining
* Big windows adorned with wooden blinds
* Master Suite with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet
* 2 Full baths
* Open kitchen with breakfast bar that seats 4
* 36" maple cabinets, pull-out shelves in kitchen, large pantry
* Generous closets
* Maple cabinets in garage for additional storage
* Top-of-the-line washer/dryer, fridge, dishwasher and gas stove
* Huge deck with mountain views
* Prewired for sound system
* 9-Foot ceilings
Right across the street from trendy Edgewater. Only minutes to Downtown, Colorado Mills, the Highlands, and Belmar, with easy access to 6th Ave., I-70 & I-25.
