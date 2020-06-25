Amenities

1650 S. Garrison St. Available 05/22/20 Spacious and Rennovated 5 Bed House in Lakewood!!!! - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*

You absolutely have to see this 5 bed house nestled perfectly in Lakewood!!! Rennovated over the past few years, this house is in fantastic shape!!! Well taken care of, clean and ready to call home! 3 great sized bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom along with two living spaces, full kitchen and dining area. Basement has 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath as well, living space, office and laundry room with washer/dryer included!! The backyard is just perfect for outdoor entertaining with covered patio area, flower/planter boxes for gardening, yard space for playing and shed for extra storage!! Attached 2 Car Garage with built-in workspace, too!!! Not to mention the location. Restaurants, shops, bars, hiking and biking trails, are a short distance away in every direction!! Easy commutes to downtown and mountains, too!!!



Call TODAY for More Information!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Providers



