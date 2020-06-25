All apartments in Lakewood
1650 S. Garrison St.

1650 South Garrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1650 South Garrison Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1650 S. Garrison St. Available 05/22/20 Spacious and Rennovated 5 Bed House in Lakewood!!!! - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*
You absolutely have to see this 5 bed house nestled perfectly in Lakewood!!! Rennovated over the past few years, this house is in fantastic shape!!! Well taken care of, clean and ready to call home! 3 great sized bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom along with two living spaces, full kitchen and dining area. Basement has 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath as well, living space, office and laundry room with washer/dryer included!! The backyard is just perfect for outdoor entertaining with covered patio area, flower/planter boxes for gardening, yard space for playing and shed for extra storage!! Attached 2 Car Garage with built-in workspace, too!!! Not to mention the location. Restaurants, shops, bars, hiking and biking trails, are a short distance away in every direction!! Easy commutes to downtown and mountains, too!!!

Call TODAY for More Information!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Providers

(RLNE4824338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 S. Garrison St. have any available units?
1650 S. Garrison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1650 S. Garrison St. have?
Some of 1650 S. Garrison St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 S. Garrison St. currently offering any rent specials?
1650 S. Garrison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 S. Garrison St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1650 S. Garrison St. is pet friendly.
Does 1650 S. Garrison St. offer parking?
Yes, 1650 S. Garrison St. offers parking.
Does 1650 S. Garrison St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 S. Garrison St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 S. Garrison St. have a pool?
No, 1650 S. Garrison St. does not have a pool.
Does 1650 S. Garrison St. have accessible units?
No, 1650 S. Garrison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 S. Garrison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 S. Garrison St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1650 S. Garrison St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1650 S. Garrison St. does not have units with air conditioning.
