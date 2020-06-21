165 Garland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Available Move In Date - 6/19/2020

Rent - $1,695

Deposit - $1,695

12-month lease

No smokers

ONE dog may be acceptable with an additional deposit $500. Dog must be over one year in age and non-aggressive breed only.



Lovely home on huge lot, country living in the city! All on one floor (no basement)! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Large living room and kitchen. Enclosed sun room! All kitchen appliances included. Full size washer and dryer hook-ups. Oversized 2-car garage PLUS storage shed. Sprinkler system runs off ditch water (owner pays). Cozy front patio! Great Central Lakewood location - minutes to 6th Ave., Belmar and the light rail station on 13th and Wadsworth!



**Yard care is a priority. Tenants are responsible for watering the entire lot (there are 4 zones that hook to the ditch rights). Mowing is also required and best completed with a riding lawn mower (not provided). If maintaining this lot is problematic for you - this may not be the right property.



**Tenants responsible for snow removal.

Contact us to schedule a showing.