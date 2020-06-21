All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:17 PM

165 Garland Street

165 Garland Street · No Longer Available
Location

165 Garland Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Creighton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
*Please watch the video tour on our website!*
*Scheduling showings and filling out applications must be completed through our company website - not Zillow.
Available Move In Date - 6/19/2020
Rent - $1,695
Deposit - $1,695
12-month lease
No smokers
ONE dog may be acceptable with an additional deposit $500. Dog must be over one year in age and non-aggressive breed only.

Lovely home on huge lot, country living in the city! All on one floor (no basement)! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Large living room and kitchen. Enclosed sun room! All kitchen appliances included. Full size washer and dryer hook-ups. Oversized 2-car garage PLUS storage shed. Sprinkler system runs off ditch water (owner pays). Cozy front patio! Great Central Lakewood location - minutes to 6th Ave., Belmar and the light rail station on 13th and Wadsworth!

**Yard care is a priority. Tenants are responsible for watering the entire lot (there are 4 zones that hook to the ditch rights). Mowing is also required and best completed with a riding lawn mower (not provided). If maintaining this lot is problematic for you - this may not be the right property.

**Tenants responsible for snow removal.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Garland Street have any available units?
165 Garland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 165 Garland Street have?
Some of 165 Garland Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Garland Street currently offering any rent specials?
165 Garland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Garland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Garland Street is pet friendly.
Does 165 Garland Street offer parking?
Yes, 165 Garland Street does offer parking.
Does 165 Garland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Garland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Garland Street have a pool?
No, 165 Garland Street does not have a pool.
Does 165 Garland Street have accessible units?
No, 165 Garland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Garland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Garland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Garland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Garland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
