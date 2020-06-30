Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dogs allowed garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wow! Best Views in Lakewood! - 2 Bed / 2 Bath - Available Now! - 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 Lakewood, CO 80228



Huge views from this top floor 2 bed - 2 bath condo with two balconies! Reserved garage parking space and washer/dryer hookups in unit! Pool access included, very nice community close to Green Mountain and Red Rocks. Hurry, this one will not last!



$75/mo. Flat fee for water, sewer, and trash.



No cats, small dogs considered.



Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

-Please use the link below to apply:



https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=57d3be93-e993-4760-ae6f-76c36bed924f&source=Website



Call or email Brian to set up a showing at 303.264.7539 or brian.bellew@realatlas.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5204268)