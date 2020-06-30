All apartments in Lakewood
1648 S Cole St Unit C7
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

1648 S Cole St Unit C7

1648 South Cole Street · No Longer Available
Location

1648 South Cole Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wow! Best Views in Lakewood! - 2 Bed / 2 Bath - Available Now! - 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 Lakewood, CO 80228

Huge views from this top floor 2 bed - 2 bath condo with two balconies! Reserved garage parking space and washer/dryer hookups in unit! Pool access included, very nice community close to Green Mountain and Red Rocks. Hurry, this one will not last!

$75/mo. Flat fee for water, sewer, and trash.

No cats, small dogs considered.

Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
-Please use the link below to apply:

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=57d3be93-e993-4760-ae6f-76c36bed924f&source=Website

Call or email Brian to set up a showing at 303.264.7539 or brian.bellew@realatlas.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5204268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 have any available units?
1648 S Cole St Unit C7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 have?
Some of 1648 S Cole St Unit C7's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 currently offering any rent specials?
1648 S Cole St Unit C7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 is pet friendly.
Does 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 offer parking?
Yes, 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 offers parking.
Does 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 have a pool?
Yes, 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 has a pool.
Does 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 have accessible units?
No, 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1648 S Cole St Unit C7 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
