1646 S Deframe St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:18 AM

1646 S Deframe St

1646 South Deframe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1646 South Deframe Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE

Inviting condo with tons of sunlight and natural lighting that fills the home to go along with wonderful mountain views. 2 bed, 2 bath, 850 sq ft of well laid out living space. Air Conditioning, Great Open Kitchen, Washer and Dryer in Unit. Comes with an underground parking spot and 12x4 storage in parking area. There is also a community pool, hot tub, play area, and is near a large open space. Great Lakewood location with easy access to parks, hiking and biking trails, shopping, restaurants, schools, etc Quick commute to downtown Denver and makes trips to the mountains a breeze.

Water, Trash, HOA all included in Rent. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity. Dog Friendly, No Cats. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter delivery program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website

Amenities: Community Pool, Community Clubhouse, Hot Tub, Playground, Garage Parking and Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1646 S Deframe St have any available units?
1646 S Deframe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1646 S Deframe St have?
Some of 1646 S Deframe St's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1646 S Deframe St currently offering any rent specials?
1646 S Deframe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 S Deframe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1646 S Deframe St is pet friendly.
Does 1646 S Deframe St offer parking?
Yes, 1646 S Deframe St offers parking.
Does 1646 S Deframe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1646 S Deframe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 S Deframe St have a pool?
Yes, 1646 S Deframe St has a pool.
Does 1646 S Deframe St have accessible units?
No, 1646 S Deframe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 S Deframe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1646 S Deframe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1646 S Deframe St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1646 S Deframe St has units with air conditioning.

