1646 S Deframe St

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub

FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE



Inviting condo with tons of sunlight and natural lighting that fills the home to go along with wonderful mountain views. 2 bed, 2 bath, 850 sq ft of well laid out living space. Air Conditioning, Great Open Kitchen, Washer and Dryer in Unit. Comes with an underground parking spot and 12x4 storage in parking area. There is also a community pool, hot tub, play area, and is near a large open space. Great Lakewood location with easy access to parks, hiking and biking trails, shopping, restaurants, schools, etc Quick commute to downtown Denver and makes trips to the mountains a breeze.



Water, Trash, HOA all included in Rent. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity. Dog Friendly, No Cats. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter delivery program.



Amenities: Community Pool, Community Clubhouse, Hot Tub, Playground, Garage Parking and Storage