Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking online portal

1645 Pierce St Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Incredible Remodeled Unit in Tri-plex community with 2 Reserved Parking Spaces and Central AC! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!



Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupant.



Corner unit! Nice 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom apart of a Tri-Plex located across the street from Rocky Mountain College of Arts, Casa Bonita and 2 blocks from Aviation Park.



Come view this beautifully remodeled home which features, a gas stove, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, remodeled bathroom, and plenty of kitchen cabinets.



You will also have 2 reserved off-street parking spaces and a private fenced in backyard. This home is conveniently located to where you feel the coziness and serenity but are close to everything including restaurants, shopping, gyms and public transportation.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $50/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*No Cats. Dogs considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4793657)