Lakewood, CO
1645 Pierce St Unit 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1645 Pierce St Unit 1

1645 Pierce St · (970) 500-5527
Location

1645 Pierce St, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
online portal
1645 Pierce St Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Incredible Remodeled Unit in Tri-plex community with 2 Reserved Parking Spaces and Central AC! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!

Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupant.

Corner unit! Nice 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom apart of a Tri-Plex located across the street from Rocky Mountain College of Arts, Casa Bonita and 2 blocks from Aviation Park.

Come view this beautifully remodeled home which features, a gas stove, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, remodeled bathroom, and plenty of kitchen cabinets.

You will also have 2 reserved off-street parking spaces and a private fenced in backyard. This home is conveniently located to where you feel the coziness and serenity but are close to everything including restaurants, shopping, gyms and public transportation.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $50/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*No Cats. Dogs considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4793657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 have any available units?
1645 Pierce St Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 have?
Some of 1645 Pierce St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Pierce St Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1645 Pierce St Unit 1 has units with air conditioning.
